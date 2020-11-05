Silk & Sonder

3 Month Gift Subscription

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Silk & Sonder

Are you searching for the perfect gift that your co-worker, friend, or loved one is guaranteed to love and use? Our 3-month SILK + SONDER Gift Subscription promises a balance of productivity, inspiration, and reflection, empowering them to achieve their goals and live the life they've always dreamed of. Each month, we deliver a brand-new, hand-curated booklet that includes the best of productivity and planning, introspection and mindfulness, and lifestyle content straight to their doorstep. Who doesn't love a recurring gift in the mail? Our 3-month SILK + SONDER Gift Subscription Includes: Hand-curated and delivered SILK + SONDER issues for 3 consecutive months Planning (calendar spreads, habit trackers, productivity frameworks) Journaling (reflective prompts, gratitude + mindfulness, intention setting) Lifestyle (art + travel + design articles, featured interviews, quotes + poems) New artisanal covers every month Content inspired by bullet journal techniques Feeling a little extra generous? Check out our 6-month and 12-month gift subscription options. If you would like to begin with November instead of December, please fill out this form after you place an order.