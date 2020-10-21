Glossybox

3-month Beauty Box Subscription

$58.50

Are you a lover of all things beauty? Us too! Each month we select 5 beauty products worth at least $60, which are lovingly hand wrapped in our iconic pink box and delivered straight to your door, from just $17.50 per month (FREE shipping). How to choose your GLOSSYBOX subscription plan Simply select the payment option of your choice, and we’ll supply you with the latest GLOSSYBOX each month. Sign up for a 1, 3, 6 or 12-month subscription to start your GLOSSYBOX journey. Pay Monthly 1 month: $21 per month *most flexible* 12 month: $18 per month *new plan* Pay Upfront 3 month: $19.50 per box, one upfront payment of $58.50. 6 month: $18.50 per box, one upfront payment of $111. 12 month: $17.50 per box, one upfront payment of $210. *best value* Find out how the GLOSSYBOX subscription works by clicking here Subscriber benefits And there's more! Subscribers can collect GLOSSYCredit each month by completing product surveys, writing reviews and sharing GLOSSYBOX with friends and family. GLOSSYCredit can be spent on our Limited Edition boxes or at our partner retail store LOOKFANTASTIC.com, one of the world's leading international online beauty stores. Subscribers also get prority access to our Limited Edition boxes. Plus, our Editorial team are always on hand providing regular competitions, tutorials and guides on the latest beauty products. Please note, the 12 month pay monthly plan is excluded from all offers and discounts including referral codes.