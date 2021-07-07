United States
VEJA
3-lock Logo Suede-trimmed Leather Sneakers
$180.00
At Net-A-Porter
Every stage of Veja's design process is carefully considered to ensure its shoes are having a positive impact on the environment. These '3-Lock' sneakers have leather uppers trimmed with water-repellent suede and are lined with breathable organic cotton. The soles are made from wild rubber responsibly sourced from the Amazonian forest. Wear it with: Prada Polo Shirt, Citizens of Humanity Jeans, Kassl Editions Trench Coat, Loewe Tote.