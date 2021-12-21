OLEHENRIKSEN

What it is: A complete regimen packed with vitamin C, AHAs, and antioxidants to target visible signs of aging and transform the look of your skin in seven days. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dullness, Uneven Texture, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Highlighted Ingredients: - True-C Complex™ (Truth Serum®): Visibly brightens and firms while infusing skin with potent antioxidants. - Multi-Fruit Acids and Antioxidants (Sheer Transformation® Perfecting Moisturizer): Hydrate while evening and smoothing the look of skin tone and texture. - Concentrated Multisource-AHA Complex (Invigorating Night Transformation™ Gel): Visibly evens tone, smooths texture, and works overnight to refine the appearance of skin. What Else You Need to Know: Visibly transform your skin with this easy routine—and get that radiant-, youthful-looking Ole Glow™. A top-selling serum formulated with vitamin C and collagen, the Truth Serum® brightens and firms the look of skin while delivering all-day hydration. The Sheer Transformation® Perfecting Moisturizer is a whipped, silky formula that gently and visibly refines uneven skin tone and texture. Packed with multi-fruit acids and antioxidants, it delivers weightless hydration and visible luminosity, making it the perfect makeup-prep step. The Invigorating Night Transformation™ Gel redefines beauty sleep, smoothing your skin with a concentrated multisource-AHA complex. This Set Contains: - 1 oz/ 30 mL Truth Serum®- 1 oz/ 30 mL Sheer Transformation® Perfecting Moisturizer - 1 oz/ 30 mL Invigorating Night Transformation™ Gel Clinical Results: In an independent consumer study on 36 women, after 1 week: - 97% agreed it creates more youthful-looking skin - 97% agreed it visibly brightens skin - 97% agreed it visibly firms skin Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.