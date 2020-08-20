VADIV

3-level Dimming Portable Desk Lamp With Pencil Holder

$17.99

3-Level Brightness▶ VADIV dimming lamp can be adjusted by touching the switch. Once is dim, twice is medium, three times is high, fourth times is off. You will enjoy your work or study time with this lamp. 360 Degrees Adjustable & Portable ▶ With the flexible gooseneck, you can adjust its height and angle. Easily dropped into your suitcase. Rechargeable▶ VADIV LED desk lamp can be powered by USB( included). After a full charge, it allows you to use it for 5 or 15 hours depending on the level of brightness that you chose. Eye-caring▶ LED beads, no flickering, no dazzling, no harsh to eyes, no-radiation, eye-friendly to children. A perfect gift for your kids and families. Perfect Creative▶ Cute cactus pen container design can stimulate your children's learning enthusiasm. On the other hand, it can help you to tidy up the work desk.