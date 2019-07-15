Norwood Commercial Furniture

Add functionality to any classroom or media space with the versatile Three-Legged Stack Stool from Norwood Commercial Furniture. The 18-inch seat height pairs perfectly with any standard-height table or desk, and these lightweight stools can be stacked up to four high for easy transport and storage. The flexible polypropylene seat ensures comfort through long periods of sitting, and the oxidized aluminum frame resists stains and scratches. Plastic leg caps protect floors.