Lucid

3″ Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (queen)

$89.99 $67.99

Buy Now Review It

The 3-inch profile adds just the right amount of plushness and softening for a mattress that’s just a little bit too firm A calming lavender scent is infused directly into the memory foam to promote a relaxing and soothing sleep environment This topper features a ventilated design to provide a more breathable and cooler feel than traditional memory foam toppers Foam is CertiPUR-US certified for highest standards of safety and performance New foam scent is normal and will dissipate over the first 48 hours after opening; this product features a 3-year