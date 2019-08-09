Lucid

3-inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$79.99 $69.99

This 3" thick memory foam mattress topper will bring new life to any mattress. Open cell construction yields a longer lasting, more resilient foam that will not leave long-lasting body impressions. The soft, doughy consistency quickly conforms to weight and pressure. This mattress topper will help relieve neck, back and shoulder pain by reducing pressure points. This in turn helps to correctly align your spine by supporting the natural curves of your head, neck and shoulders. Hundreds of evenly sized and spaced ventilation holes improved airflow and breathability, Our unique memory foam formula is naturally resistant to allergens and dust mites. The 3-Year U.S. warranty provides increased peace of mind for your purchase.