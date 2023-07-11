Animour

3-in-1 Rose Tongue Licking Thrusting Vibrator

$29.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Rose toy: The Rose sex toy is a luxurious, designed to give women and females unforgettable pleasure. It is shaped like a rose and it has two parts: the stem attached to the tail and the flower. The thrusting dildo plus tongue vibrator stimulates the vagina, nipples, G-spot, anus, prostate or other erogenous zones. The ergonomic and beautiful shape makes it perfect for solo and couples play and is the perfect way to experience ultimate pleasure and satisfaction. 3-in-1 Sex Toy: The end of the toy is a thrusting dildo with 10 ways to thrust, from gentle to wild, and while you enjoy precise bump after bump, the blossom end is equipped with a tongue with 10 vibrations and licking functions that are stimulating your clitoris. The two vibrators do not interfere with each other, with a dual experience, individually adjustable, and multiple vibration settings that allow users to customize their experience. Vibrator is so discrete that you can take it anywhere (complete with magnetic charging cable). But don't be misled, beneath its harmless exterior lies a powerful and seductive vibrating thrusting licking toy that delivers toe-tapping orgasms at the push of a button. Perfect as a romantic gift for yourself or your partner, it will definitely become your favorite "flower"! Female sex toy is made of 100% medical grade silicone that is soft and smooth to the touch, very pleasurable to use and easy to clean, so even the most sensitive skin can feel its gentleness and safety. The tail and tongue have a slight texture to provide extra stimulation during use. The one-piece and non-porous design makes it IPX7 waterproof, so it can be used in the shower or bath without worry. Our adult sex toys are shipped in discreet packaging, so you don't need to worry about your neighbors knowing what's inside. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.