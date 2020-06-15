Good Ordering

3 In 1 Market Shopper: Convertible Backpack Pannier Cycling Bag

£75.00

Good Ordering

3 in 1 Shopper, backpack and Pannier in one This Convertible Backpack Pannier cycling bag is the ultimate versatile bag. It is a shopper that can be worn over the shoulder, a backpack OR a pannier to attach to your bicycle rack. Features It is made from quality water resistant nylon with highly durable PVC binding trim and pinstripe lining. Inside there is a internal storage including a zip pocket and a padded slip pocket for laptop storage. Zip pockets on the front panel and front flap pocket is safe and easily accessible with a velcro fixing. The two side pockets allow quick and easy access for items such as umbrellas, water bottles and baguettes. Materials include high quality metal zips, nylon webbing and comfortable padded backpack straps. With its boxy construction you will be sure to fit in your lunchbox of choice. Shoulder strap drop length: 20cm (can wear over shoulder) Tech: Fits 15 inch laptops, see overall dimension for fit. Inside Dimensions: 36cm (height) x 32cm x 14cm External: 40cm x 34cm x 15cm Packed Dimensions: 41cm x 35cm x 6cm (can be flat packed) Weight: 600g Capacity: 16.7L Don't forget to tuck in the backpack straps in before setting off on your bicycle. See instruction here Returns PolicyYou can return your bag in its original condition for 30 days and faulty products will always be dealt with generously. [more details here]