CAROTE

3-in-1 Breakfast Grill Pan

$29.99 $24.99

Eco-friendly Granite Non-Stick Material: our fried egg pan with nonstick granite material, SGS & EUROFIN approved. With 100% Free of PFOS, PFOA, our egg skillet ensures your daily cooking is always safer and healthier. 4-Cup Design: The difference from ordinary frying pans is that our egg frying pans are designed with 4 cups, which can fry four eggs or different burgers or four different foods at the same time to meet your family's daily breakfast needs. Quickly & Evenly Heats: With an extended bottom design, our omelette pans heat up faster than traditional non stick cooking pans, making cooking faster and easier, saving you time and effort for breakfast. Super Easy to Clean: Rivetless interior to prevent food from stucking. Just wipe it with a paper towel or rinse it with water, which make cooking not only easier but also more enjoyable. Durable Nonstick & Long-lasting Pan: The advanced die-cast technology and 5mm thick nonstick coating makes it extremely durable. Without worrying about deformation after a long time use.