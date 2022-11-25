Dyson

3-in-1 Air Purifier Fan Humidifier With Autoreact

$799.98 $599.98

A seriously cool triple threat. That's exactly what you get with the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact air treatment machine. It purifies, humidifies, and cools you -- giving you ultimate comfort. From Dyson. Includes PH3A Air Purifier, remote, and filter Fully-sealed 360-degree filtration system Dyson Ultraviolet Cleanse technology exposes every drop of water to an ultraviolet light HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size Air MultiplierTM technology generates circulation power to draw distant particles, gases, and odors into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the whole room Deep Clean cycle helps eliminate mineral build-up throughout the machine's water system HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens and particulates as small as 0.3 microns Measures approximately 12.28" x 36.34" x 11.02"; weighs 17.75 lbs ETL listed Imported