Honey Can Do

3 Drawer Storage Chest

$177.59 $55.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Durable Specifications Product Type Storage Drawer Frame Color Black Frame Material Metal Drawer Material Wicker Number of Drawers 3 Removeable Drawers Yes Casters Included Yes Supplier Intended and Approved Use Residential Use Country of Origin China Weights & Dimensions Overall 19.5'' W x 13'' D Overall Height - Top to Bottom - With Caster 26'' Overall Height - Top to Bottom - Without Caster 24'' Overall Product Weight 9.31 lb. Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom 8 Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side 13 Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back 11 Weight capacity per drawer: 10 lbs. Assembly Adult Assembly Required No Warranty Commercial Warranty Yes About the Brand 4.5 Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. Honey-Can-Do has invested the time and resources to listen to purchasers of home storage and organization products. Consumers want stylish, high-quality home storage solutions at an affordable price. These products answer their needs. Trend-driven designs and colors, coupled with exceptional quality, put them in a whole new category. Honey-Can-Do storage products inspire consumers to invest in the concept of organizing their homes. Why Wayfair? When you buy a Honey Can Do 3 Drawer Storage Chest online from Wayfair, we make it as easy as possible for you to find out when your product will be delivered. Read customer reviews and common Questions and Answers for Honey Can Do Part #: OFC-03713 / OFC-03715 on this page. If you have any questions about your purchase or any other product for sale, our customer service representatives are available to help. Whether you just want to buy a Honey Can Do 3 Drawer Storage Chest or shop for your entire home, Wayfair has a zillion things home.