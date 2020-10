iDesign

3-drawer Clear Stackable Cosmetic Organizer

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

Details iDesign's 3-Drawer Stackable Cosmetic Organizer gives you a clear view of all you need to store. Three drawers with a top shelf provide bathroom and vanity storage. Its modular, slim design looks great on vanities, desks and countertops. Freestanding storage perfect for vanities, desks and countertops 3 easy-slide drawers to organize cosmetics, brushes, lip glosses and more Clear for easy viewing of items Can be stacked with other organizers (sold separately) Durable plastic construction Wipe clean Weighs 3.65 lb. Measures 8" L x 8" W x 7" H Imported skuId : 69226649