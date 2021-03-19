Staub

3.75-qt Essential French Oven

$429.00 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Staub enameled cast iron cookware is the top choice for chefs and home cooks alike. Rooted in French culinary heritage, Staub's renowned cocottes are timeless pieces, perfect for casual meals or sumptuous suppers. The Essential French Oven with Chistera lid is the latest star in the cast iron collection. Like Staub's signature flat lid, the domed Chistera lid has excellent self-basting properties. Usually, a convex lid causes condensation to fall to the sides. The innovative, Chistera drop-structure lid solves this problem by putting a twist on traditional spikes. Moisture cascades from the whole lid. This continuous basting guarantees delectable roast chicken and braised short ribs. What inspired this original design? Basque pelota players use wicker basket chisteras to scoop up balls and hurl them quickly. Under Staub's new lids, the chistera-shaped curves gather condensation to shower moisture upon the delicious dish that simmers inside. - Self-basting Chistera spikes continuously keep food moist - Exceptional heat distribution and retention cast iron is famous for - Matte black enamel interior heats and enhances caramelization, excellent searing - Versatile design goes from oven to table - Enameled cast iron is easy to clean and does not require seasoning - Iconic Staub handles with ergonomic grip