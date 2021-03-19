Staub

Staub

3.5-qt Braiser With Glass Lid

Rooted in French culinary heritage, Staub cookware combines durable cast iron with modern enameling.The 3.5-qt Braiser with Glass Lid is the perfect pot for one-dish suppers, braised lamb shanks, and breakfast hash. The heavyweight, domed glass lid locks in moisture and accommodates large cuts of meat. Home chefs can easily monitor cooking without removing the lid, ensuring flavors get sealed within each dish.The durable cast iron construction boasts even heating and excellent heat retention. Staub's signature matte black enamel interior provides perfect browning for flavor-enhanced food.Thanks to its exquisite enamel exterior, this iconic piece beautifully transitions from the oven to the table. The braiser's unique design features vintage-look handles that encourage easy maneuvering while wearing oven mitts. - Textured black matte enamel interior ensures exceptional browning - Durable cast iron construction boasts incredible heat retention and distribution - Colorful enamel finish will not chip, crack or rust - Tight-fitting glass lid locks in moisture and allows easy monitoring of cooking - Domed lid accommodates large pieces of meat and enables steam to circulate - Enameled cast iron is easy to clean and doesn't require seasoning NOTE: This product may have minor visual imperfections, though this will not affect the product's performance. This may include discoloration, blemishes, or chips that have been enameled over.