Lauren Ralph Lauren

3/4 Sleeve Pointed Notch Collar Sleepshirt

$59.00 $35.40

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Full button-front closure. Curved hemline. 60% cotton, 40% viscose. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 35 in.