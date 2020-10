David's Bridal

3/4 Sleeve Low Back Satin Plus Size Wedding Dress

$599.00 $549.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

Modern yet classic, this unadorned wedding dress is the height of luxury. Two rich fabrics, stretch crepe and satin, create a fitted 3/4-sleeve bodice, complete with a low back, and a dramatic ball gown skirt.