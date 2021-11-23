KitchenAid

3.3l Artisan Mini Stand Mixer Ksm3311

Lighter. Smaller. Just as Powerful.* When you still need the power but don't quite have the space, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can whip up the recipes you love without taking over your kitchen counter. This durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last, and can mix up to 5 dozen cookies** in a single batch. It features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. Whether you're craving fresh guacamole, gently shredded pulled pork or a single, flavorful pan of meatloaf, the Artisan Mini can help you create a variety of small-batch, hand-crafted possibilities. Get creative and make more with your mixer with over 10 optional hub-powered attachments***, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. *Compared with the KitchenAid® Classic™ Stand Mixer. **Using the flat beater; 28g dough each *** sold separately. Includes: 3.3L Stainless Steel Bowl Wire Whisk Flat Beater Dough Hook