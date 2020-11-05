farberware

3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-functional Air Fryer

$99.00 $49.88

Buy Now Review It

At Farberware

You can now cook faster, healthier meals thanks to the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer. This advanced fryer is the perfect appliance to grill, bake, roast or fry family favorites like chicken, french fries, onion rings and even desserts. Using Rapid Hot Air Technology, it cooks foods to a golden and crispy finish using little to no oil, reducing fat and calories compared to traditional frying. This oil-less fryer features easy-to-use controls to set cooking time up to 30 minutes and temperature up to 400F. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food and, thanks to the non-stick and dishwasher-safe food basket, you?ll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying delicious meals. As an added bonus, you?ll receive a recipe book with 25 recipes. Your new favorite kitchen appliance is going to be the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer.