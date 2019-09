Whirlpool

3.1 Cu. Ft. Mini Refrigerator - Black Wh31bke

$209.99 $149.99

This Whirlpool compact refrigerator is the perfect addition to any dorm room or office space. This unit includes a separate true freezer compartment, measuring at 0.9 cubic feet. Other features include 2 full slide out glass shelves, a mechanical adjustable thermostat, 2 liter bottle storage and a crisper. When placing under counters, the suggested distance between the product and the cabinets are: 2" per side, 0.5" on top and 2" on the back.