M&S Collection

2pk Anti-chafe Shorts

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

Say goodbye to uncomfortable thigh rubbing thanks to these clever shorts. With added stretch and a touch of cotton, the shorts have a flexible feel that lets you move freely and a wide waistband that stays put. They're designed to eliminate chafing and static while shaping your silhouette. We only ever use responsibly sourced cotton for our clothes. M&S Collection: versatile styles in modern shapes with unique and playful details.