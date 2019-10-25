URPOWER

2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Cool Mist Humidifier

$15.95

Buy Now Review It

URPOWER New Version: The URPOWER Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser is an upgraded version. The 2nd generation produces more mist than old version. An ideal way to add moist, comfortable air to small bedrooms, hotel rooms, tabletops and even workplace cubicles Please use 100% pure essential oils with no corrosivity, Ultrasonic aroma essential oil diffuse is safe and does not harm the essential oil of any ingredients Outlet shouldn’t be inserted cord that exceeds the maximum voltage.Fight back against dry air. This stylish cool mist humidifier adds moisture to your air to eliminate dryness and help with your dry chapped skin, chapped lips and dry sinuses. Add a drop of your favorite essential oil to give your room a pleasant scent. Features include 7 color changing lamps for your choice, nightlight, programmable on/off cycles and auto shut-off.once the water runs out,it wil be auto shut-off to protect the device Content: 100ml,Material: PP Hard plastic,Working time: up to 6 hours,Adjustable two mist settings:continuously and intermittently,Whisper-quiet operation won't interfere with your sleep. Notes: Oil is not included in the package. To prolong the lifetime of the item, please keep it try and clean when storing. If the water added over max line, the mist will be very thin(less water, more mist) If the ultrasonic wave chip was polluted, it may cause error action or default. Please don't touch the internal ultrasonic wave vibration board inside of the water tank directly with your hands. Decription: Looking for a simple way to smell better in your room? The URPOWER Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser is elegant and easy to use. Just add 100ML of water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Advanced ultrasonic vaporizing diffusion technology quietly releases a soothing fragrant mist up to 6 hours. Automatic shut off safety system when waterless protects the product from being burned out. Keep essential oil 100% natural without burning or heating and automatic shut off safely. The URP