Restore softness and shine to your locks with Giovanni 2chic Frizz Be Gone Hot Oil. The at-home treatment delivers deep hydration and nourishment to each and every strand, reenergising tired locks and smoothing frizz and flyaways for a salon-worthy sleekness. Boasting an incredible total of 20 haircare benefits including banishing impurities, preventing split ends and defending against humidity, the treatment leaves tresses shining with health and strength. 100% vegetarian ingredients. Not tested on animals. Free from parabens, dyes and PEGs.