Laurence King Pub

299 Cats And A Dog: A Feline Cluster Puzzle

Have you got what it takes to assemble all 299 cats (and one dog) into a perfect puzzle Each piece takes the outline of the animal itself. CHARMING ILLUSTRATIONS by La Maupetit STURDY & ATTRACTIVE BOX perfect for gifting and storage Package Dimensions: 5.0 L x 26.8 H x 26.6 W (centimeters) • A JIGSAW WITH A TWIST: no two shapes are the same, and each piece is a cat (except for one that's a dog. See if you can find it!).

In 299 Cats (and a dog), a cunning cluster puzzle, there are no regular jigsaw shapes and a whole lot of felines! Have you got what it takes to assemble all 299 cats into a perfect puzzle? A great game for avid puzzlers, families, kids and pet lovers it will provide hours of fun!