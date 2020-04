Andis

29775 Headliner T-blade 11-piece Haircutting/trimmer Kit, Black

$35.19

Buy Now Review It

Ultra-close cutting helps eliminate ingrown facial hair Super fine T-blade for extremely close cutting and dry shaving Great for faded styles Perfect for contouring, shaving, sculpting, and trimming Stainless-steel blades. Oil blade before every use NOTE: Refer the User Manual before use. Product Description Ultra-close cutting helps eliminate ingrown facial hair Super fine T-blade for extremely close cutting and dry shaving Great for faded styles Perfect for contouring, shaving, sculpting, and trimming Stainless-steel blades. Oil blade before every use Manufacturer Contact Information Andis Customer Service at 1-800-558-9441