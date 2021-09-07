Dr. Martens

2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Martens

Load More The first Dr. Martens Chelsea boot was produced in the 70s, but the actual style dates back to the Victorian era. Today, the 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything. This season, the boot gets an empowering boost from an aggressive, 1 1/2 inch platform sole — and now comes in show-stopping white Smooth leather. Elastic gussets Pull-on Chelsea boot style Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, with a commando tread Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt Made with all the classic Docs DNA, including grooved sides, heel-loop and yellow stitching Made with Smooth, the original super-durable Dr. Martens leather Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in Material Durable and famously stiff to start, our Smooth Leather can be polished to a dapper shine or artfully scuffed-up depending on your preference. Care Instructions Wipe away dirt using a damp cloth. Apply Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam to the outside of your footwear to keep the leather supple, strong and smooth. Once dry, buff vigorously to desired shine using a clean Dr. Martens Shoe Brush. Repeat regularly to prolong the life of your footwear. For more information on how to care for your Docs, visit our Shoe Care Guides. Construction Goodyear Welted