Bio Seaweed Gel

292 Blue Raspberry

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bio Seaweed Gel

Pale cornflower blue shimmer, solid finish Enjoy a quicker gel polish application with UNITY, a unique one-step gel polish formula that combines our No-Sanding Base, Colour and No-Wipe Top all-in-one bottle. This shade is part of our Summer 2021 Collection: Candy Paint. This is a UNITY All-In-One Gel Polish Collection that is also available in matching BeBio Nail Lacquer. Pair with our matching BeBio Nail Lacquer for coordinating manicures and pedicures. Individual Size: 15 mL (0.50 fl.oz) #BioSeaweedGel