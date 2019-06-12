Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Superga x LoveShackFancy
2750 Begonia Pink Sneaker
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Superga
Superga and LoveShackFancy have collaborated on a whimsical, vintage-inspired collection of shoes. These classic low-top sneakers features a colorful collection of illustrated flowers on a neutral surface with pink and blue ribbon laces.
Featured in 1 story
LoveShackFancy’s Ditsy Floral Designs For Superga
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Air & Grace
Copeland: Cow Print Trainers
£169.00
from
Air & Grace
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Style 29 Mid Dx Cow Print Trainers
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Tyson Leopard Print Chunky Sneaker
$78.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Camper
Drift Sneaker
$165.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Superga x LoveShackFancy
DETAILS
Superga x LoveShackFancy
2750 Bellflower Sneaker
$119.00
from
Superga
BUY
DETAILS
Superga x LoveShackFancy
2750 Dream Sneaker
$119.00
from
Superga
BUY
DETAILS
Superga x LoveShackFancy
2750 Shell Sneaker
$119.00
from
Superga
BUY
DETAILS
Superga x LoveShackFancy
2750 Peri Sneaker
$119.00
from
Superga
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted