Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Ganni
27 Mock Crock Pieces That Will Satisfy Your Animal Print Obsession
£240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
90s inspired leather mules in burgundy with embossed mock croc finish. The shoes are made with bespoke heels and contrasting leather soles.
Need a few alternatives?
Intentionally Blank
Black Honcho Ankle Boots
$230.00
$172.50
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Lars Mule
$178.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Sbicca
Louisa Loafer Mule
$99.95
$59.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Steve Madden
Kandi Mules
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Puff Sleeve Pullover
$475.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Cotton Knit Vest
$145.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Ganni
Hybrid Leather Loafer
£240.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Cotton Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
Intentionally Blank
Black Honcho Ankle Boots
$230.00
$172.50
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Lars Mule
$178.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Mango
Studded Leather Clog
$79.99
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Madewell
The Ayanna Clog
$168.00
$119.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted