Little Liffner

27 Mock Crock Pieces That Will Satisfy Your Animal Print Obsession

£255.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Little Liffner's tote is named for its distinctive twisted top handles. Made in Italy from croc-effect leather, this compact style has a square silhouette and detachable shoulder strap. The rich red hue is somewhere between vibrant tomato and crimson, with just a touch of burnt orange through the grain.