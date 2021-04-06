HDX

27 Gal. Tough Storage Bin In Black

$11.98

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

This HDX reinforced stackable 27 gallon heavy-duty tough tote will handle any storage job ranging from general storage needs to extreme storage jobs. The tote includes a black base made from durable recycled polypropylene and a yellow reinforced snap-fit lid to secure and protect your valuables. This tote is a perfect option for the meticulous organizer who demands the very best in heavy-duty storage and protection. Integrated slots make the tote lockable to keep away unwanted intruders. This tote includes innovative tie-down channels that allow it to be easily strapped down for simple transportation and fits most Hitch Mounted Cargo Carriers. Weight Capacity 75 lb Exterior dimensions (at top of tote) 28.55 in. L x 19.61 in. W x 15.27 in. H Interior dimensions (at bottom of tote) 23.5 in. L x 14.5 in. W x 13 in. H Tough polypropylene plastic for durability Snap-on, lockable lid included 27 Gal. capacity holds large items General purpose tote Can handle at least 900 lbs. of distributed weight stacked on lid Handles can withstand at least 680 lbs. of pressure Passes a drop test of at least 110 lbs. from 6 ft. Exterior dimensions (at top of tote) 28.55 in. L x 19.61 in. W x 15.27 in. H Interior dimensions (at bottom of tote) 23.5 in. L x 14.5 in. W x 13 in. H