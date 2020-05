Samsung

27.4 Cu. Ft. Large Capacity Side-by-side Refrigerator

$1399.00 $1099.00

At Samsung

Samsung’s 27.4 cu. ft. large capacity Side-by-Side refrigerator that is beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser, modern design that blends beautifully into your kitchen and a finish that withstands everyday smudges.