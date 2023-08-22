CRUA

27″ 144hz/165hz Curved Gaming Monitor

$229.99 $140.48

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

🥇CRUA 27" Gaming monitor-Dominate your gaming world！ Experience superior visuals with the CRUA 27" desktop PC monitor. Enjoy stunning 1080P resolution, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and a professional-grade VA panel with 99% sRGB color gamut. The 1800R curved design and borderless screen provide an immersive viewing experience. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth and tear-free gaming. Connect easily with HDMI 1.4 (120Hz) or DP 1.2 (165Hz). Enhance audio with the audio output interface. Upgrade your visual experience with the CRUA 27" monitor.