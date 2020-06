Viarco Desenho

250 No. 3 Vintage Pencil

Viarco's 'Desenho' (Drawing) pencil has been in production since the 40s, ever-varnished in deep red, little else changing other than the logo. These pencils date from the early 50s and it is literally shocking how well they write. The No. 3 graphite delivers a smooth and precise line, slightly finer yet still assertive.