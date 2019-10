Topshop

25 Ways To Master Back To School Dressing When You’re Not A Student

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Behold the pinafore dress, the timeless piece that will always look amazing time after time. This belted beauty looks elevated with long sleeve tops and knits layered underneath. 67% Polyester, 32% Viscose, 1% Elastane. Machine wash.