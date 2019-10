Burberry

25 Preppy Items That Will Make You Wish You Were A Student Again

£490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Burberry has undergone a dramatic rebrand, calling on the designer’s dark and daring allure. The brand infuses a modern edge into their traditional house designs. Made in Italy, these white and black leather Mary Jane platform shoes from Burberry features a round toe, a T-bar strap, a side buckle fastening, a branded insole, contrasting black details and a thick rubber sole.