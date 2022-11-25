KitchenAid

Kitchenaid 7 Cup Food Processor

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Chop, puree, shred and slice everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses and more with the reversible medium slicing/shredding disc and multi-purpose blade The bowl, lid and accessories are all dishwasher-safe and easy to clean with the sealed, leak-resistant work bowl, which means less food gets trapped in the bowl and lid Easy to store with a compact design, in-bowl accessory storage and convenient cord wrap High, low and pulse speeds to handle a variety of ingredients with precision and easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls to make operation simple Reduce prep time with the 2-in-1 feed tube and process a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes - tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and more