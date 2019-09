Madewell

25% Off: Fleece Popover Jacket

$118.00 $88.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made with weighty Polartec fleece (yep, it's warm enough to wear as a jacket), this popover upgrades old-school outdoor gear with a swingy shape, bubble sleeves and a kangaroo pocket in front. Zip up the double-layer collar for serious coziness or leave it undone for meet-you-on-the-quad-for-frisbee vibes.