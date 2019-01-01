Mizani

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk is a lightweight leave-in hair treatment that provides 25 benefits in just a few sprays. This easy-to-use professional haircare product preps hair for styling, helps detangle with less breakage, moisturizes, protects against heat damage, and is free of parabens, sulfate, drying alcohols, and mineral oil. The perfect multi-purpose product and safe for color-treated hair, it works as a hair primer and protectant for blow-drying and styling with hot tools, while smoothing hair and enhancing hair shine. An essential for salon-perfect results and a must-have travel and on-the-go hair treatment, 25 Miracle Milk prevents split ends and hair breakage while controlling flyaways and creating silky, sleek hair. Effective as a deep leave-in conditioner, it repairs the follicle and treats dryness to control frizz and create soft, manageable hair, across all textures and hair styles, no matter whether its curly, straight, or wavy, long or short. Created with sustainably sourced, nourishing coconut oil and fennel seed extract, 25 Miracle Milk is the best multi-use haircare product for natural hair, and no-frizz beauty. Infused with Xylose, sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Fennel Seed Extract to provide protection to hair strands while adding moisture and shine, this unique leave-in treatment provides 25 beneficial factors with just one use. Key Ingredients: Xylose: Strengthens the hair strand by serving as a heat and color protectant. Coconut Oil: A natural conditioner to moisturize and soften hair while also enhancing shine and smoothness.