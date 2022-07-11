Mizani

Description This leave-in conditioning spray penetrates deep down to the follicle and provides a protective shield against heat damage and primes coils, curls and waves for a detangled, frizz-free finish. Ideal for all texture types. Benefits 25 benefits to protect and moisturize curly hair. Improves manageability, hydrates, detangles and controls frizz. Suggested Use Apply as needed to clean damp hair and comb through prior to styling to easily detangle and style.