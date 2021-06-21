Mizani

25 Miracle Milk Leave-in Conditioner

$23.00 $13.20

Product Description A lightweight leave-in conditioner with heat protection that detangles, repairs damage, treats dryness, and controls frizz. A great product for straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair including dine medium, and thick, Key benefits include enhances curls, protect color straightens and smooths. This leave-in conditioner is a cult favorite ideal for all curl and texture types. Get 25 benefits in a single spritz with a blend of transformative ingredients, including fennel seed oil and coconut oil. The perfect primer spray for any and every style, it penetrates deep down to the follicle to prep, protect, and restore moisture, leaving hair more manageable, shinier, and softer. Brand Story MIZANI’s products are formulated with a precise balance of strength and moisture to help you achieve your hair goals. Now you can wig it, sleek it, braid it, twist it, wash and go it or freestyle it. We've got you covered.