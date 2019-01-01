Novelty Lights

25 Foot C9 White Ceramic Christmas String Light Set

$19.95

C9 Outdoor Opaque Christmas String Light Set - Indoor/Outdoor Commercial Grade Set - Green Wire - 25 FootNovelty Lights presents this Christmas C9 string light set with 25 bulbs, perfect for outdoor patios, special event, or Christmas lighting. Typically you use these on your house roofline, on your Christmas tree, or around your patio to create a cheerful atmosphere. -Each set includes 25 long life C9 bulbs on a Green wire stringer with 25 sockets that are spaced 12" apart. -These durable ceramic C9 light strings have long lasting 3,000 hour bulbs and are on a 20 gauge Green wire. -These durable and heavy duty C9 outdoor light strings will provide you with years of maintenance free use. -We recommend purchasing an extra box of bulbs to have on hand to be used for replacements (ASIN B004Q6JFBY).C9 Ceramic 25 Socket Bulb and String Light Set.25 Long Life 3,000 Hour C9 Retro Bulbs.25 C9/E17 Intermediate -Base Sockets.Each C9 Bulb is 7 Watts.Connect Up to 3 Sets End-to-End - 75 Feet on One Plug.For Indoor and Outdoor use.Nickel Coated E-17 Base Bulbs.20 Gauge SPT-1 Green Wire.5-Amp Fused Plug.General Mounting Tips: -Always mount the string first before screwing in the light bulbs. -For Outdoor Patios- We recommend using "aircraft wire" to use as support cable for a professional look and if you choose not to use a support wire then you can mount the string at various pivot points depending on your application. -For rooflines- Mount along the roofline in accordance with our all in all clips (ASIN B004TNDB2I) to mount under shingles or on gutters which creates a strait secure line along your home..Your satisfaction is our #1 Priority and if you have any issue at please contact us and we would be happy to assist!