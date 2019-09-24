The Body Shop

25 Days Of The Enchanted Ultimate Advent Calendar

This Christmas, we’ve taken our beauty advent calendars even further – far into an Enchanted Forest, filled with a clan of extraordinary creatures… For the ultimate magical adventure this Christmas, Freddie the Fox will guide you through the forest to find 25 beauty surprises to revive your body and re-energize your mind. Expect an amazing 14 full-size products, including top picks from our Bath & Body collections, Drops of Youth™ and Oils of Life™ skincare ranges, plus our best-selling Facial Mask. But that’s not all. Since spending time outdoors grounds us and makes us feel more alive, we’ve set you small, fun daily tasks to help you reconnect with nature. Once you’ve completed your 25-day challenge, keep your empty boxes – they transform into a picture puzzle that reveals some of the beautiful creatures roaming in our enchanted wilderness.