If you thought the countdown to the holidays couldn't get more exciting, the new NET-A-PORTER Beauty Advent Calendar will definitely up the ante. The perfect gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life - or just an indulgent treat for yourself - this exclusive edition is filled with some of our favorite products and has a value of £1,115. Each of the 25 drawers reveals a best-seller from brands like Omorovicza, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and Philip Kingsley, all of which will see you through the season and have a restorative effect once it's over. - Formulated with Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts, Oribe's ['Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo' ] helps to repair breakage and promote shine - Oribe's ['Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner' ] strengthens each strand and encourages growth - The high-grade mulberry silk used to make Slip's [hair tie ] will help prevent damage while keeping strands soft and shiny - Pai Skincare's 'Feather Canyon™ Eye Cream' has intensively hydrating properties to cushion the appearance of fine lines - Joanna Vargas' ['Ritual' soap ] is infused with natural oils to help increase circulation for smoother, more youthful-looking skin - Meditative and relaxing, Hayo'u's ['Beauty Restorer' ] is adored for its regenerative properties - 111Skin's ['Vitamin C Brightening Booster' ] diminishes the appearance of dark spots and sun damage - The enriching Brown Algae, Baobab Seed Oil and Artichoke Leaf Extract of Virtue's ['Restorative Treatment Mask' ] will improve your hair's elasticity, add bounce, enhance vibrancy and boost shine - Chantecaille's refreshing ['Pure Rosewater' ] acts as a toner and boosts tired skin - Delivering radiance and deep hydration, the highly concentrated ['Hyaluronic Serum' ] is one of Dr. Barbara Sturm's hero products - REN Clean Skincare's lightweight ['Perfect Canvas Clean Primer' ] creates a smooth base and has a matte finish, so your makeup won't slip - Containing nourishing Olive and Castor oils, Philip Kingsley ['Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment' ] improves strength and manageability - BY TERRY's 'Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder' absorbs shine and blurs imperfections - ['Philip B Thermal Protection Spray' ] prevents damage caused by heat styling, sun, chlorine or salt water - Omorovicza's vitamin-rich ['Deep Cleansing Mask' ] draws out impurities to leave skin feeling firmer and more radiant - Blended with 18 nutrient-rich plant extracts, Mauli Rituals ['Supreme Skin Cleansing Oil' ] melts away makeup, leaving skin soft and nourished - Susanne Kaufmann's ['Pollution Skin Defence System' ] protects against environmental aggressors - Charlotte Tilbury's miniature 'Matte Revolution Lipstick' in ['Pillow Talk' ] has a hydrating formula that glides on effortlessly and dries to a soft matte finish - Packed with Hyaluronic Acid and Antioxidants, U BEAUTY's 'The Super Smart Hydrator' delivers intense hydrates to the areas you need it most - Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's ['Hyaluronic Marine Dew It Right Eye Gel' ] de-puffs and fills while boosting luminosity - NIOD's quick-absorbing ['Non-Acid Acid Precursor' ] nourishes deep within the dermis, boosting the renewal processes and reducing signs of inflammation - Natura Bissé's 'Diamond Lip Booster' repairs, plumps, defines and helps reduce the appearance of lines - Hourglass' 'Ambient Lighting Powder' in ['Luminous Light' ] has pearlescent, soft-focus pigments for a lit-from-within glow - The hydrating complex and rejuvenating Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®) technology of Augustinus Bader's ['The Rich Cream' ] works to protect and reduce signs of aging - Costa Brazil's ['Body Cream' ] boosts hydration while improving firmness, texture and tone-