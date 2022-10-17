Net-A-Porter

25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar

Editors’ Notes The NET-A-PORTER Advent Calendar might be in your letter to Santa, but don't leave it in your Wish List - the annual set sells out notoriously fast. Carefully edited by our Beauty buyers (something of a dream task), 2022's round-up showcases the year's heroes: a mix of team favorites and best-sellers to power through a season of parties and pamper nights. Expect plenty of industry stalwarts and new discoveries for 2023's top shelf. - Charlotte Tilbury's full-size 'K.I.S.S.I.N.G.' lipstick in rosy 'Nude Romance' is infused with UV-protective Achiote Extract and light-diffusing particles create a full-bodied effect - Sarah Chapman's full-sizem oil-free 'Skinesis Intense Hydrating Booster' serum balances and protects stressed skin using Bioecolia®, Beta Glucan, Hyaluronic Acid and Rose Water - This Works' mini 'Deep Sleep Pillow Spray™' guarantees beauty sleep with it aromatherapeutic blend - Veil your hair in Balmain's full-size lightweight 'Silk Perfume', which imparts a summery fragrance as it hydrates and protects - While casting a natural bronze-gold iridescence, Westman Atelier's full-size 'Lit Up Highlight Stick' in 'Brûlée' also moisturizes with a blend of Ayruvedic Oils and Vitis Vita Grape Extract - No hair is left behind with BBB London's 'Super Grip' tweezers, which catch the smallest follicles with an expertly designed tip - Wandler's full-size 'Double Date' eyeshadow duo includes 'Smitten' (a warm amber powder) and 'Swoon' (a cream-based bronze) - MZ Skin's 'Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask' uses Nano Gold to deeply penetrate and restore tired skin - While helping to boost elasticity and radiance, Margaret Dabbs' mini 'Fabulous Hands' serum is antibacterial, too - Warming your home with the baked notes of spiced cherry, Claus Porto's mini 'Cereja' candle smells as delicious as it sounds - Costa Brazil's small 'Lua Moonlight Body Oil' has a dewy finish thanks to its infusion of tropical nut oils, fruits and butters - Unwind with Aromatherapy Associates' full-size 'Deep Relax' rollberball that's naturally perfumed with Vetivert, Camomile and Sandalwood - Worn overnight before a big event, Agent Nateur's full-size 'holi(bright)' face mask enlists Silk Peptides and Vitamin C for a bright, refreshed complexion - In full size, Dr. Barbara Sturm's 'The Good C' serum fends off free radicals with the namesake vitamin in a stable, potent form derived from Kakadu Plum - Evoking the aromas of the Middle East, Senteurs D'Orient's mini botanical bath soap in 'Amber' is artisanally perfumed with Patchouli and Sandalwood oils - Something in many an MUA's tool kit, Surratt Beauty's 'Relevée Lash Curler' gives a lift that lasts - Dr. Barbara Sturm's mini 'Anti-Aging Body Cream' melts into skin while helping to restore firmness and balance - Omoroviza's mini 'Balancing Moisturizer' has a cooling gel formula that refines pores with Exotic Fruits extracts and Apple Pectin - Use Face Gym's 'Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha' with your favorite serum - the stainless steel tool enhances absorption while stimulating lymphatic drainage and circulation - Aurelia's full-size botanical 'Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser' lifts the most stubborn makeup without stripping skin of natural moisture. It encourages lash growth, too - In mini size, Tata Harper's gentle 'Regenerating Cleanser' uses eleven botanical actives to condition skin - Five doses of Noble Panacea's 'The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm' will help restore skin using the pioneering Organic Molecular Vessel™ Technology - Small but mighty, Venns's mini 'Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate' has the benefits of a toner, serum, moisturizer and face oil rolled together - Enhancing glow and elasticity, Dr. Dennis Gross' mini 'C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum' is an industry favorite for its potent signature Energy Complex - Augustinus Bader's full-size 'The Face Oil' is fast-absorbing and nourishing with an in-house complex of amino acids, vitamins and oils