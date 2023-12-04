Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Paula's Choice
25% Aha + 2% Bha Exfoliant Peel
£42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Paula's Choice
25% Aha + 2% Bha Exfoliant Peel
BUY
£42.00
Selfridges
The Ordinary
Lactic Acid 5% + Ha
BUY
£6.75
Beauty Bay
Aveeno
Calm + Restore Nourishing Pha Facial Exfoliator
BUY
$15.99
Ulta
Medik8
Blemish Control Pads
BUY
£30.00
LookFantastic
More from Paula’s Choice
Paula's Choice
Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
BUY
£59.00
Cult Beauty
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
£34.00
Sephora
Paula's Choice
Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster
BUY
$39.00
Amazon
Paula's Choice
10% Niacinamide Booster
BUY
€44.00
€55.00
Paula's Choice
More from Skin Care
The Inkey List
Fulvic Acid Cleanser
BUY
£11.99
Look Fantastic
CeraVe
Micellar Cleansing Water With Niacinamide & Cera
BUY
£12.50
Look Fantastic
Garnier
Micellar Water Sensitive Skin
BUY
£7.95
Superdrug
Teoxane
Aha Cleansing Gel
BUY
£35.00
Teoxane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted