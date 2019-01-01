The perfect style choice for your daily 24 hour needs, the 24 combines clean styling with a REVlite sole unit and a premium leather upper New Balance, is dedicated to helping athletes achieve their goals. It's been their mission for more than a century. It's why they don't spend money on celebrity endorsements. They spend it on research and development. It's why they don't design products to fit an image. They design them to fit. New Balance is driven to make the finest shoes for the same reason athletes lace them up: to achieve the very best.