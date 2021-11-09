Elaluz by Camila Coelho

Luxurious and intensely hydrating, the Elaluz 24K Lip Therapy gold-infused, ultra-clean formula melts onto lips for a softer, smoother pout alone or over lip color. Benefits Melts on contact for a blendable texture with a soft sheen finish Softer, smoother and healthier looking and feeling lips The non-sticky formula allows for comfortable wear alone or over any lipcolor Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Fragrance-Free, Leaping Bunny Certified, EWG Verified Key Ingredients 24k Gold: Helps renew skin for a healthier look Papaya Seed Oil: A naturally exfoliating enzyme, it exfoliates for the appearance of soft, smooth skin Acai Berry Oil: A powerful, fast absorbing emollient packed full of antioxidants and vitamins Formulated Without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs, Silicones, Artificial Fragrances