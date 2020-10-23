Shine

24k Gold Rolling Papers, 2 Sheet Pack

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bespoke Post

Whatever you’re rolling, you’ll look like a member of the Illuminati when you break out a sheet of this 24k gold paper. Blended with organic hemp for a perfectly smooth burn, each of these two sheets is made from 24k edible gold, used in kitchens around the globe. It’s the perfect size for rolling your next cigarette, putting other papers to shame. (W) 1.25" Made from 24k edible gold Blended with organic hemp 1.25” width papers Includes two sheets